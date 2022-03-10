West Walnut Avenue is the main entrance to Dalton from I-75, and members of the Dalton City Council said they want the city to make a better impression on visitors when they get off of the interstate.
On Monday, the council members heard the first reading of proposed new design standards for what they call the Gateway Corridor Overlay District, which includes Market Street and West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road.
"This is a unique opportunity to adopt an overlay district," said Ethan Calhoun, a planner with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. "It will be the first of its kind in Dalton, or Whitfield County for that matter. This is sort of an augmentation of the zoning ordinance. It is zoning in nature, and you are regulating things like lot design, density, site design. And in this case, even architectural standards and signage."
City Administrator Andrew Parker said he, Calhoun and city staff have looked at other Georgia areas that have gateway corridor design standards, including Cartersville and Dawson County, to develop the proposed standards for Dalton.
The proposed ordinance said some of the goals of the design standards are "to protect property against blight and depreciation; to encourage the most appropriate development of land; and to provide an attractive gateway to the community."
Calhoun said the city would be adopting a new ordinance and not simply changing its zoning ordinance because the city is part of a unified zoning ordinance that has also been adopted by Whitfield County and Varnell.
Calhoun said "just like any zoning change, where you change text or policy, there has to be an opportunity for grandfathering in, an opportunity for people who have already built buildings and developed properties to be grandfathered in."
Calhoun said the proposed ordinance would allow existing properties to be grandfathered in "until an investment of at least 50% of the property's value ... before they would be required to come into compliance with this new ordinance."
Calhoun said the goal of the proposed ordinance is to create a more uniform look for the area "so it doesn't look so random."
The proposed ordinance would ban exterior walls of sheet metal or exposed concrete block and require that roof-top mechanical equipment be placed at the rear of a building and screened from view. It would require that all utilities be placed underground. It would bar the use of primary or fluorescent colors "except as accent colors."
The proposed ordinance would require dumpsters to be placed "in the least visible location from public streets" and enclosed on three sides "with brick or stone opaque walls, with the fourth side being an opaque closing gate." The walls would have to be at least 12 inches higher than the dumpster.
Also Monday, the council members voted 4-0 to:
- Accept an agreement not to exceed $87,500 with Childers Associates of Atlanta to appraise 20 parcels the city seeks to acquire for work on Market Street or for stormwater control projects.
- Accept a $30,000 bid from Pyrotecnico of New Castle, Pennsylvania, for a fireworks show at Heritage Point Park on July 4.
- Remove the no-parking signs on Valley Drive from Walnut Avenue to Market Street. The Public Works Department recommended the change because of the low volume of traffic on this section of the street and because a portion of it is one-way.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
