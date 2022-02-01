Dalton City Council wants the city to be able to lease some properties for up to 25 years

A 2010 change to the Georgia municipal code limited cities from leasing property to private organizations for more than five years, with one five-year renewal.
The Dalton City Council has asked the local delegation to the state legislature to introduce a bill that would change the city charter to allow the city to enter into 25-year leases, with the possibility of a 10-year renewal, on five city-owned properties:
• Dalton Municipal Airport.
• The former Emery Street School, at 110 Emery St., now occupied by the Emery Center, an African-American heritage and multicultural center.
• The former city hall at the corner of King Street and Pentz Street, currently the office of Engineered Floors founder Bob Shaw.
• The former fire station at 210 N. Pentz St., now the home of the Dalton Little Theatre.
• The former post office at 100 S. Hamilton St., now home to the Carpet and Rug Institute and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
"We have potentially the need at some sites to go into longer lease terms (than allowed by law)," said City Administrator Andrew Parker at a recent City Council meeting. "Specifically, at the airport, where we have business owners that might want to enter into a long-term rental to construct facilities."
City Attorney Terry Miller said other cities with airports have already gotten this change.
"No one is going to invest money (to build hangars and other facilities) for one five-year lease with one five-year renewal," Miller said.
Miller said the issue came up in 2021 when one company with operations at the airport approached the city wanting to expand those operations and "wanted the typical 25-year lease."
He said this change would allow the airport to enter into such leases.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said the legislature's legislative counsel is now drafting a law to change the city charter to make the change the City Council wants and to allow longer leases.
"They are kind of behind because they have so much work to do on redistricting in this session," Carpenter said. "But it will come up in this session."
Carpenter said he didn't see the bill facing any hurdles in the legislature.
"No, this is going to help the city out, help the airport out," he said. "And I think some other cities have already done this."
Carpenter said this bill is one of two pieces of local legislation that Dalton's delegation is spearheading in this session. The other would ratify the new districts for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the county Board of Education.
Every 10 years, after receiving the results of the national census, local governments must redraw the lines of city council and county commission districts to keep the population in each as equal as possible.
Even though Whitfield County officially grew by only 265 people, to 102,864 in 2020 from 102,599 in 2010, commissioners and school board members still had to redraw the districts.
Carpenter said he believes lawmakers will approve the new maps in time for qualifying for this year's commission and school board elections.
Qualifying will start Monday, March 7, at 9 a.m. in the Whitfield County Courthouse and end Friday, March 11, at noon. Commission districts 1 and 3, currently represented respectively by Barry Robbins and John Thomas, will be on the ballot.
School board District 2, currently represented by Jamie Johnson, and District 4, currently represented by Joseph Farmer, will be up for election next year, as well as an at-large seat held by Bill Worley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.