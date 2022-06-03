The Dalton City Council will hold the first reading of a law designed to simplify the process to obtain an alcoholic beverage license when it meets Monday.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
“Right now, those applications go to the Public Safety Commission first and then to the City Council for approval,” said Mayor David Pennington. “This would eliminate the Public Safety Commission’s role in that.”
Pennington said the Public Safety Commission, which oversees the fire and police departments, would continue to have a role in regulating license holders and determining how they will be punished if they violate license requirements.
“We just want to streamline the process to obtain a license,” he said. “The City Council already has to approve those applications.”
The council will also hold the second reading and vote on a measure that would allow some retirees on the city pension plan to come back to work part time without losing their pension benefits.
Under the city’s current pension plan rules, if retirees come back to work for the city their pension benefits have to be suspended until they leave city employ again.
In the council’s May 2 meeting, City Administrator Andrew Parker said finding and keeping employees with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) has been a particular problem and it will only get worse with new, more extensive training requirements to obtain a CDL.
Those who already have a CDL have been exempted from the new requirements. Parker said that means retirees who have a CDL can step into roles without those requirements.
Retirees would be limited to 16 hours each week. If they went above that, their pension would be frozen.
