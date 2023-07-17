The Dalton City Council has removed the first reading of an ordinance that would roll back serving hours for alcoholic beverages from the agenda for tonight's council meeting, according to city Communications Director Bruce Frazier.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube Channel.
"They are instead assigning it to the Public Safety Commission for further study and to make recommendations for the council," Frazier said Monday morning.
The Public Safety Commission oversees the police department and fire department and also holds hearings on violations of the city's alcoholic beverage laws.
At last week's meeting of the city Finance Committee, City Administrator Andrew Parker said the police department is seeing an uptick in the number of calls related to the city's bars. The Finance Committee is composed of members of the City Council.
“It’s usually after midnight,” said Parker.
Parker told the council members the agenda for Monday’s council meeting would include a first reading of a revision to the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance.
“Right now, our alcohol ordinance allows patrons to be served alcohol until 3 a.m., which seems to be well in excess of our peers,” he said. “The proposal is to allow alcohol to be served until midnight and then the bars must be closed by 1 a.m.”
“We believe people have been coming here from Chattanooga and Rome and other places after their bars close and causing problems,” Parker said. “They’ve all been from out of town. I don’t think there has been one local person.”
“A lot of it is nuisance stuff,” he said. “People tossing away beer bottles or urinating in public. But we’ve certainly had serious offenses, aggravated assault, sexual battery, homicide, DUIs.”
The next meeting of the Public Safety Commission is Tuesday, July 25, at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
