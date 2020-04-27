Dalton City Hall to reopen on Friday; visitors must maintain social distance

Dalton City Hall will reopen this Friday, not today, as was previously reported.
Mayor David Pennington said today the city is waiting on Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order to expire on Thursday before reopening city offices.
Kemp outlined steps to reopen the economy last week, allowing gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses to open beginning last Friday, as long as they continued to comply with social distancing guidelines and stringent cleaning standards.
Theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services could reopen today.
Visitors to City Hall will notice some differences. All staff who interact with the public will be wearing masks. And there will be marks in front of windows at the city clerk's office reminding people to stay 6 feet apart.
Some Whitfield County buildings began to reopen today.
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan said he will continue with plans to reopen county offices there to the public on May 14.
