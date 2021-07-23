Dalton Civitan Club donates to local groups
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gary L. Lance, age 66 , of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Wayne D. Hall (Bluebeard), age 71, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Charles Duane Cornette born January 23, 1972 in Dalton, GA, age 49 passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Red and Marie Cornette. Charles Duane Cornette is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shelly Cornette of Dalton; daughter, Brooke Cornette…
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton woman faces life in prison for child molestation
- Woman charged with felony vehicular homicide for death of South Carolina man in Whitfield County
- Area Arrests for July 20
- 'Full of love': Five-year-old son of Whitfield County sheriff's lieutenant passes away
- Area Arrests for July 17/18
- Inmate charged with riot in Whitfield County jail
- Rocky Face Ridge Park looking at fall grand opening, cyclists already using mountain bike trails
- Dalton officials plan walking/biking trail along Mill Creek, will link Haig Mill Lake Park to the Crown Mill area
- Whitfield commissioners approve agreement with Dalton Utilities to bring sewer to Edwards Park
- Area Arrests for July 23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.