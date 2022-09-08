Civitan Club

The Dalton Civitan Club donated $2,500 to the Dalton Police Department for the department's annual Shop With a Hero program for local children. From left are Civitan Club President AJ Jackson, Police Chief Cliff Cason, Lt. Ricky Long, Capt. Jamie Johnson and Civitan Club member Shannon Amos.

 Contributed photo

The Dalton Police Department was very honored Thursday to accept a $2,500 donation from the Dalton Civitan Club. This donation will go directly toward the department's annual Shop With a Hero program.

In December the department will partner with Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Fire Department to bring an exciting Christmas to some of our local students. The police department thanks the Dalton Civitan Club for partnering with it for this event.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video