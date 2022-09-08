The Dalton Police Department was very honored Thursday to accept a $2,500 donation from the Dalton Civitan Club. This donation will go directly toward the department's annual Shop With a Hero program.
In December the department will partner with Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Fire Department to bring an exciting Christmas to some of our local students. The police department thanks the Dalton Civitan Club for partnering with it for this event.
