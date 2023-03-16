The Dalton Civitan Club will have its third annual music festival in the Burr Performing Arts Park on Saturday, May 20.
The headline act will be Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki of the worldbeat rock band Rusted Root. With Rusted Root, Glabicki has sold more than three million albums.
Also performing will be Chattanooga singer-songwriter Ariel Omarzu; country artist Haley Mae Campbell, who has more than 20 million streams on Spotify and whose 2021 single “Never Been in Love” debuted at No. 1 on both the All Genre and Country iTunes Charts; trap/reggaeton artist Kelvin; Southern/indie rock band The Weeks; and Dalton natives Toothpick & Beanpole (J.T. Finley and Michael Moss).
"This is our biggest festival yet, with the biggest acts we have booked," said Festival Chair Heath Patterson. "We've got groups coming in from all over the country."
Gates open at 4 p.m., and Uprooted is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through https://tinyurl.com/tbd7xn82. Kids under 10 will be admitted free if they are accompanied by an adult with a wristband. Please limit two children per ticketed adult.
All proceeds from the music festival will go to the Dalton Civitan Club's local charitable efforts.
The Dalton Civitan Club is said to be the oldest civic club in Dalton, chartered on July 28, 1921.
Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama. Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
