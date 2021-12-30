Dalton Cotillion holds Christmas tea for the 2022 debutantes

Contributed photo

The Board of Directors of the Dalton Cotillion recently held a Christmas tea for the 2022 debutantes and their moms at the home of Amy and Roger Brock. On the front row, from left, are Keen Johnson, Emma Mitchell, Zaelyn Bowman, Arden Wong, Lily Halverson and Gracie Hill. On the back row are Caitlin Brock, Hadley King, Ansley Keylon, Sydney Holloway, Myah Bishop, Maddie Cusick and Elle McDonald. Not pictured are Lily Bell, Katie Clement, Skylar Fromm and Lily Claire Golden.