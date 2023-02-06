On Dec. 18, the Dalton Cotillion hosted its annual Mother Daughter-Christmas Tea at the home of Amy and Roger Brock.
This tea officially kicks off the 2023 cotillion season. Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz, president of the 2023 Dalton Cotillion, discussed plans for this year’s cotillion season with the debutantes and their mothers. Mrs. Thomas Edward Hogshead III spoke to the debutantes about their service project at The Friendship House.
During the tea, each debutante was presented a Christmas ornament handmade by Lynda Forthman. The debutantes will be presented on Saturday, July 15, at The Farm.
