Dalton Cotillion

Attending the Mother-Daughter Christmas tea, from the front row to back row, are Emma Bagby, Abbie Burt, Ava Knowles, Connor Johnson, Reese Reynolds, Abigail Neises, Ainsleigh Phelan, Lindsay Manahan, Tessa Townsend and Tinsley Cramer. Not pictured are Paige Manahan and Dori Reynolds.

 Contributed photo

On Dec. 18, the Dalton Cotillion hosted its annual Mother Daughter-Christmas Tea at the home of Amy and Roger Brock.

This tea officially kicks off the 2023 cotillion season. Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz, president of the 2023 Dalton Cotillion, discussed plans for this year’s cotillion season with the debutantes and their mothers. Mrs. Thomas Edward Hogshead III spoke to the debutantes about their service project at The Friendship House.

During the tea, each debutante was presented a Christmas ornament handmade by Lynda Forthman. The debutantes will be presented on Saturday, July 15, at The Farm.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video