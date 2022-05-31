On May 14, the Dalton Cotillion hosted a Mother Daughter Brunch for the 2022 debutantes at The Farm Golf Club. Ms. Mary Kiker was a guest speaker and spoke to the girls about etiquette. Each girl received an etiquette book to take home. The debutantes will be presented on Saturday, July 16, at Walnut Hill Farm. On the top row, from left, are Elle McDonald, Skylar Fromm, Hadley King, Sydney Holloway, Zaelyn Bowman, Myah Bishop, Caitlyn Brock and Lily Halverson. On the middle row are Gracie Bell, Maddie Cusick and Lily Claire Golden. On the front row are Keen Johnson, Emma Mitchell and Ansley Keylon. Not pictured are Lily Bell and Katie Clement.