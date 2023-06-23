The Dalton Cotillion recently hosted a Mother Daughter Brunch for the 2023 debutantes at Walnut Hill Farm. The debutantes will be presented on July 15 at The Farm. On the front row, from left, are Emma Bagby, Dori Reynolds and Reese Reynolds. On the top row are Lindsay Manahan, Ava Knowles, Paige Manahan, Abigail Neises, Connor Johnson, Tessa Townsend and Tinsley Cramer. Not pictured are Abbie Burt and Ainsleigh Phelan.