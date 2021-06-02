Dalton Cotillion mother-daughter brunch

Contributed photo

Dalton Cotillion hosted a mother-daughter brunch on May 15 at the Dalton Golf & Country Club for the 2021 debutantes and their moms. Dixie Kinard spoke to the girls on etiquette. The debutantes will be presented on Saturday, July 17, at Walnut Hill Farm. Front row, from left, are Taylor Ramsay, Meredith Richard, Anna Hodges, Lily Adams, McCall Maret and Elly Souther. Second row, Elizabeth Anne Wise, Molly Anne Kerr, Taylor Townsend, Cordelia Fetzer and Ollie Lambert. Back row, Kylee Lesslie, Jade Smith, Emily Adcock, Bailey Stafford and Alex Rowe.

