Dalton council expected to vote on sinkhole repair Monday

The members of the Dalton City Council are slated to vote Monday on a plan for an emergency repair to a sinkhole that opened during rains last week near 2200 Rocky Face Circle.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
In a memo to council members, Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the sinkhole was caused by "storm drain system failure." The repair is expected to cost $75,000 to $100,000. The memo said that due to the emergency nature of the problem the Public Works Department is already proceeding with some of the repairs.
Council members are also scheduled to vote on a $16,200 agreement with 1 Priority Environmental Services of Ball Ground to remove asbestos and other hazardous substances from houses at 915 Brookwood Drive and 310 W. Waugh St., the sites of planned stormwater projects.
