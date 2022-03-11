Nine months, 6,000 miles and many, many good memories.
That's how Dalton's John and Kathy Schleier describe America's Great Loop, a boating adventure they completed last year that saw them circumnavigate the Eastern half of the Lower 48 United States.
"When we were doing the loop, we were going to a different port every day or every other day," said Kathy Schleier. "But you can do it as fast or as slow as you want. It's not a race. You get to see parts of the country that you wouldn't ordinarily get to see."
America's Great Loop Cruisers' Association, an organization by and for those who have completed the loop or are planning to, said about 150 boats complete the loop each year. By comparison, about 500 people climb Mount Everest every year.
The Schleiers are experienced boaters.
"We've been boating since 2004," said Kathy Schleier. "We had a smaller boat. Two years ago, we bought our present boat, a motorized trawler. It's a Kadey-Krogen North Sea. It's 48 feet (long).
"We were able to stay on it during COVID-19, and then after COVID, last April, we started the loop. We don't have a house now. We live totally on the boat."
They have been living on the boat for two years.
"We don't really have a home port," said Kathy Schleier. "We are at Key West (Florida) right now. We've been here two months. We are about to head up to Jacksonville. We'll be there about a month, and then we'll head up to Brunswick, Georgia, for a month. Then, we'll head up to the Chesapeake Bay for the summer."
The Schleiers began their loop journey in April 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida, and ended there in December 2021.
"You can start anywhere," said John Schleier. "Most people start in southern Florida. You go all the way up the intercoastal waterway through the Chesapeake Bay, enter the Delaware River, then out and around New Jersey. Then, one of the bucket list things is that you go under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge up the Hudson River through downtown New York City and everybody gets a picture of the Statue of Liberty. It's a big deal."
From there, the Schleiers continued up the Hudson River past West Point (the United States Military Academy).
"You hang a left and go west across the Erie Canal," John Schleier said. "There's two routes there. The way we did it was to go the entire length of the Erie Canal and came out at Buffalo, New York. You can also go north as you are halfway across the Erie Canal and go into Canada. But Canada was closed (because of COVID-19) at the time, so that option wasn't open to us."
Leaving the Erie Canal, the Schleiers entered Lake Erie.
"We went past Detroit and entered Lake Huron," said John Schleier. "We went past Mackinac Island and south the length of Lake Michigan into Chicago and the Illinois River and from there into the Mississippi River. From the Mississippi we went into the Ohio River. At Paducah, Kentucky, we went south on the Tennessee River into the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the Tombigbee River, which brings you to Mobile, Alabama. From there, you cross the Gulf of Mexico and the coast of Florida to Fort Myers."
John Schleier said that among the highlights of the trip was going through the Thousand Islands area between Canada and New York.
"There are all these castles up there from the 1800s built by wealthy people," he said. "Many of them are visible from the boat."
"The Chesapeake Bay is beautiful," he said. "Mackinac Island is beautiful. Going through downtown Chicago surrounded by all the skyscrapers was amazing, and going past the (Gateway) Arch in St. Louis was unforgettable."
Kathy Schleier said learning about the history of the places they visited was important.
"I didn't know anything about the Thousand Islands or the Erie Canal," she said. "Most people from this area don't get to visit places like that."
The Schleiers said the best part of the journey may have been the people they met.
"The people who do this come from every walk of life," Kathy Schleier said. "We met an Army general, doctors and lawyers, an electrician, plumbers, a mechanic, and in all kinds of boats. The most interesting boat was a pontoon boat that a surgeon was using to do the loop."
John Schleier said "docktails" are part of the journey.
"Every evening when we arrived at a marina or anchorage there was usually a group of people trying to complete the loop and you'd get together on somebody's boat and share whatever libations you had, and people bring hors d'oeuvres and talk about the day and about our plans for tomorrow."
The Schleiers return to Dalton two or three times a year.
"Our doctors are there," said John Schleier. "My beloved staff from my 37 years in dentistry are there, and of course we have plenty of friends there, and we love getting back to see everyone."
