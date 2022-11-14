Dalton resident Whitney Cawood said one of her children “has a very intense reaction to artificial dyes in food.”
Her husband Brandon said dyes made the child “irritable, fussy.”
“We weren’t sure what was going on,” he said. “(The child) was a sweet, normal kid most of the time and then (the child) would just be out of control.”
Whitney Cawood said they figured out what was causing the issues through a process of elimination.
“I did some research online, and based on that I took away wheat, dairy and dyes,” she said. “(The child’s) mood became much more even. It was a big improvement. We weren’t having big meltdowns anymore. We introduced wheat and didn’t have any reaction. We introduced dairy and didn’t have any reaction. We reintroduced dyes, and within about 15 minutes we saw (the child’s) behavior changed.”
“Red dye is the worst for hyperactivity and aggression, but blue and yellow are almost as bad,” Whitney Cawood said. “Once we eliminated the dyes, everything was fine. We have no problems now.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports “most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them.”
A 2021 report by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment found food dyes are connected to hyperactivity in some children.
“There is concern from consumers about possible behavioral and immunological changes caused in children by artificial food dyes (petroleum based) as opposed to natural food dyes,” said Raymond King, North Georgia Health District director of environmental health. “This has been going on for many decades.
“The amount of food dyes has increased dramatically in our lifetimes and most of all in foods of low nutritional value (junk foods) to make them more appealing to consumers. The FDA has a list of approved food dyes, of course, and research is ongoing. Anecdotal evidence by parents may be compelling but it is scientific published research that counts.”
The Cawoods said when they began looking into the impact dyes can have on some children they found there wasn’t much information available and even some of the doctors they spoke to didn’t know some children could be sensitive to them.
“We knew there was something going on, but there’s not a lot of information,” Whitney Cawood said. “That’s why we are doing a documentary.”
The documentary, called “To Dye For,” details their efforts to find out what was causing their child’s behavioral problems and includes experts in the field about what is known about the effects dyes have on children. They also talk to other families who say their children have issues caused by dyes in food.
Brandon Cawood has been a commercial photographer and cinematographer for more than a decade, but this is his first documentary.
“I’ve done a lot of commercials, some short films,” he said. “I do a lot of narrative interview work, so this is all stuff I’ve done before, just not for something this long. This will be a a feature-length film.”
The couple are co-directing the documentary, with Brandon also serving as photographer and editor and Whitney as production manager.
The two are using the crowdfunding site indiegogo.com to raise money to finish the documentary, which they plan to release next year. They plan to take it to film festivals and hope to find a distributor. To contribute, go to www.indiegogo.com/projects/to-dye-for-the-documentary.
To find out more about the project, go to www.todyeforthedocumentary.com.
