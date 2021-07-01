Dalton Cracker Barrel plans to add beer, wine to menu

Soon at Dalton's Cracker Barrel restaurant you might be able to have a beer with your hamburger steak or a glass of wine with your shrimp.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote at its Monday, July 12, meeting on applications for beer and wine pouring licenses by the Cracker Barrel at 938 Market St.
"I don't see why they shouldn't be able to sell beer and wine," said Ohio resident Ron Daniels on Wednesday after coming out of the restaurant. "I'm about to get back on the interstate, so I wouldn't have drank anything (alcoholic). But if I lived here, I might have something with my dinner."
In a statement, the restaurant chain said it currently sells beer and wine, "including mimosas," at more than 400 locations, and plans to expand the number of Cracker Barrels serving beer and wine to nearly 600 by October.
"Well prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic we began testing this program in response to strong feedback from our guests that these beverages were something they wanted," the statement said. "Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote – that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal – especially during weekend dinner. We look forward to offering guests in Dalton additional beverage options in the coming months and provide a new way for them to celebrate special occasions."
