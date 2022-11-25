Through the end of October, crime was down in Dalton compared to its five-year average, according to data presented Tuesday to the city’s Public Safety Commission.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary were down to 823 from the five-year average of 895 in that period. Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales were down to 3,546 from the five-year average of 4,871.
Violent crime through the end of October was right at the five-year average of 86. Violent crimes include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were down to 737 from the average of 809.
There were two homicides in that period compared to one in 2021; 10 rapes reported, down from 14 in 2021; 20 robberies, up from eight in 2021; 67 burglaries, down from 80; 62 motor vehicle thefts, down from 82; and 54 aggravated assaults, down from 67 in 2021 through the end of October.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 54 through the end of October from 48 in the same period last year; liquor violations rose to 63 from 62; and public drunkenness fell to 81 from 95.
There were 124 motor vehicle crashes in October, down from 130 crashes in September, but up from 115 crashes in August and from 95 in July.
Dalton police officers responded to 22 crashes with injuries in October, down from 27 in September. Those crashes resulted in 32 people injured, down from 34 in September. There were no serious injuries or fatalities, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason.
Failure to yield was the top factor in both injury crashes and in non-injury crashes. There were seven crashes involving DUI in October, up from four in September, and eight involving speed, up from five in September. Mondays saw the most crashes, with 26, and Sundays the fewest, with 10.
Rear-end crashes were the most common in October with 51. Angle crashes were second with 50, and collision with an object third with 17. Failure to yield played a role in 23 crashes. Distracted driving played a role in 16 crashes, and following too closely played a role in 28.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 24, followed by 7 to 10:59 p.m., with 22.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 22, followed by Chattanooga Road with 17. Glenwood Avenue was third with 8.
Walnut Avenue generally has the most accidents each month. The area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. Officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those roads.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 318 calls in October, according to data presented to the commission. Of those, 190 were medical calls. Twelve calls were for automobile accidents with injuries. Two calls were for natural gas leaks, and two were for spills of gasoline or other flammable liquids.
