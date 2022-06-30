Traffic crashes in the city of Dalton were up 2.6% through May versus the five-year average, as "we've returned to pre-pandemic crash levels," according to Cliff Cason, Dalton's chief of police. "The traffic volume is where it was at in 2018 and 2019, and our officers are working to prevent the risk factors that lead to crashes, but as volume goes up, the number of crashes creeps up."