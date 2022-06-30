Part 1 crimes — such as homicide, rape and aggravated assault — are 20% lower in Dalton through May than the five-year average for the same time period, which is "very positive," according to Dalton's police chief Cliff Cason.
Part 2 crimes — like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales — are down 23% for the same period, and calls for service are down 10% through May from the five-year average, continuing a trend, Cason said during Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. However, robberies, with a half-dozen this year compared with one through the first five months of 2021, and larceny/theft (260 thus far in 2022 compared with 221 to this point last year) have increased.
"We're seeing more retail thefts," Cason said. "It's not overly alarming, but definitely something we'll keep an eye on."
Cason is particularly pleased with how his officers reacted — and the positive outcome — with a "mental health situation" last month.
An individual in an apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — armed with a knife and a hatchet — threatened to kill everyone around him, and he refused to disarm, but officers spent two hours negotiating with the man, who eventually voluntarily disarmed and was taken to a local healthcare facility for evaluation, Cason said. The man had harmed no one, and was, in fact, having a mental health episode.
That's "an example of our crisis intervention training and deescalation," Cason said. "We're not going in heavy-handedly."
"A decade ago, I don't think that's the way any of us were doing business, but the whole model for approaching mental health has changed" for the better among law enforcement agencies, Cason said. "Mental health issues are a crisis, not always a crime."
Traffic crashes in the city are up 2.6% through May versus the five-year average, as "we've returned to pre-pandemic crash levels," Cason said. "The traffic volume is where it was at in 2018 and 2019, and our officers are working to prevent the risk factors that lead to crashes, but as volume goes up, the number of crashes creeps up."
May's 127 crashes were up from April's 109, although crashes with injuries and the total number of injuries were lower in May than April. Angle (59) and rear-end (35) crashes were most prevalent in May, with failure to yield as the leading contributing factor — 32 instances — in both injury and non-injury crashes.
"I don't remember the last time 'following too closely' wasn't the" leading factor in contributing to crashes, but it was second (with 22) in May, Cason said. "It's definitely unusual and odd, (so) I'll be curious to see June's numbers."
Walnut Avenue had the most injury and non-injury crashes in May, he said. The "rush hour" of 4 to 7 p.m. had the most May crashes, with 22.
May's 339 incidents was the second-highest monthly tally of 2022 for the Dalton Fire Department, behind only January's 356, said Fire Chief Todd Pangle. Of those 339 incidents, 179 were "medical assists."
The department's average turnout time — alarm to first en route — in May was 71 seconds, significantly better than "national averages and recommendations," Pangle said. The average travel time of 3 minutes, 19 seconds was substantially quicker than the national recommendation of eight minutes.
In May, Station 1 — near downtown at the intersection of Jones and Waugh streets — accounted for 149 incidents, or 44% of the incidents responded to by the fire department's five stations, he said. The department performed 143 inspections in May and recorded 2,283 hours of training.
