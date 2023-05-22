Dancers from the Dalton Dance Company recently performed “Peter and the Wolf” for two local elementary schools, Varnell Elementary and Valley Point Elementary.
“Peter and the Wolf” is a symphonic fairy tale for children written by Sergei Prokofiev. The narrator tells the story, while the orchestra uses instruments to represent each character in the story: the bird by a flute, the duck by an oboe, the cat by a clarinet, the grandfather by a bassoon, the wolf by three horns, Peter by the string quartet and the shooting of the hunters by the kettle drums and bass drum.
The students enjoyed the live dance performance and were given information and activities about the musical composition. Choreographer Jo Beth Thompson said the dancers have enjoyed bringing these performances to eight local schools in the past two years, and thanks the Dalton Arts Project for supporting these free performances.
