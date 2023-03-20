In the words of senior dancer Chrisaren Parker, “Though I am sad to be up on the stage for the last time, I am grateful that I get to share my final performance with some of my favorite people on the planet.”
The 11 seniors from the Dalton Dance Company will dance together one last time on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Dalton Arts Project’s performances of “Reflections.” Seniors Rylei Brown, Makayla Byrd, Caroline Fox, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Shipley Maret, Olivia Mitchell and Parker will share their talents and love of dance with each other and the audience as they perform their farewell piece, “Landslide,” choreographed by Lori Beth Eicholtz.
Brown is the daughter of Jammie and Jeff Brown. She will graduate from Northwest Whitfield High School and plans to continue her education by studying biomedical engineering at Georgia Tech. In addition to dancing for the past 16 years, she volunteers at Dalton’s Greater Works and is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and co-president of the Beta Club, and is the valedictorian and STAR student at her high school.
She is thankful for dance teaching her so much about life and bringing her such amazing friends.
She said, “I love spending time with these girls in and out of the dance studio, and I know they will do great things in their futures. I cannot wait to share the stage and perform altogether in our final March concert.”
Byrd attends Dalton High School and is the daughter of Christa and Chris Byrd. She has danced for 16 years and also sings in the DHS Chorus, participates in FBC Youth, volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters and works at Maryville Jewelers.
She said, “March concert is always filled with excitement and fun. However, this one will be bittersweet as we seniors take our final bows. It’s hard to believe the time has come after all these years of dance practices and performances. Together we’ve made so many special memories and I’m excited to make the best ones yet on stage with my best friends.”
She plans to earn a degree in elementary education from the University of Georgia beginning in the fall.
Fox, daughter of Bradley and Graham Fox, is a student at Dalton High School. She plans to attend Wake Forest University, taking a pre-med track to become a doctor. She has been dancing for 13 years and also is a member of the Dalton High School cross country team and track and field team, DHS Student Council, FBCD Youth Group, National Honor Society and Beta Club.
She said, “This March concert will be so special as I get to share the stage with all of my fellow seniors. These girls have become some of my best friends and will forever hold a special place in my heart, so I’m glad I get to dance one last time with these girls doing the thing I love.”
Gordy, a senior at Coahulla Creek High School, has danced since she was 3 years old and now works at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. She is the daughter of Angela Gordy and James Gordy. In addition to dance she is involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ buddy program and youth group at ChristChurch.
She said, “My favorite March concert memory is doing Mrs. Long’s makeup backstage before a show. I have loved having the opportunity to dance for all these years, and I am so grateful I get to share the stage for the last time with my favorite people.”
She plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in accounting.
Grafe attends Dalton High School and is the daughter of Jennifer and Scott Grafe. She has been dancing for 15 years. She also is a Dalton High School varsity competition cheerleader, runs track for DHS and volunteers with younger students’ classes at the Dance Theatre of Dalton.
She said, “My favorite thing about March concert is sharing the stage with my best friends. It’s hard to believe that it is our last one together and it is also the last time I get to share the stage with my sisters.”
This fall she will attend High Point University and study exercise science.
Jones is a student at Coahulla Creek High School and the daughter of Lisa and Joey Jones. She has danced for 15 years and works as a teaching assistant at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. She is a member of the Beta Club, Hope Club, Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
She said, “My favorite moments from March concert are always getting ready and laughing together with all my fellow seniors. Nothing will be sweeter than ending my last performance ever while holding their hands.”
She plans to earn a degree in public health at the University of Georgia beginning in the fall.
After graduating from Northwest Whitfield High School, Kyer plans to attend Georgia Southern University and study interior design. She is the daughter of Becky Kyer and Kevin Kyer. She has been dancing for 15 years and has been a Northwest Whitfield varsity competition cheerleader for three years.
She said, “My favorite moments at DTD are spending every day with my best friends. Even though this is our last recital, I wouldn’t go back to do this journey with anyone else. I can’t believe this is my last time dancing on stage, but I am grateful for these moments that I’ll cherish forever.”
Susan and Juan Lama are the parents of Lele Lama, a senior at Dalton High School. She has been dancing for 16 years and is also a three-year cheerleader for DHS, Cats Choir president, a member of the Catamount Choir and the National Honor Society, and will be one of the first graduates of the DHS Fine Arts Academy.
She said, “After hours of endless work and bruised toenails, it is bittersweet that the girls and I will be taking our last bow on stage together. Throughout the years I have watched my company grow into young, hardworking and talented women. If I could take this journey on again I wouldn’t change a thing.”
In the fall she plans to attend Dalton State College.
Maret, a senior at Dalton High School, is the daughter of Carla and Mike Maret. She has been dancing for 15 years and is also a member of the Dalton High School Choir, DHS track and field team and the National Honor Society.
She said, “Some of my best memories include performing 'Peter and the Wolf' as the Wolf. I loved the experience of kids coming up to me and being so excited about the live performance. There was also another time that I was in charge of a prop on stage that was too big for me to move alone and the blackout in between dances was at least a minute long because I was left alone to move the prop.”
She plans to study business at Georgia Tech in the fall.
Mitchell, the daughter of Rachalle and Mitch Mitchell, attends Northwest Whitfield High School and plans to earn a business degree at Dalton State College in the fall. She has danced for 13 years and in addition to working at the Dance Theatre of Dalton loves hanging out with friends and family, going to church and cheering on her classmates at sports events.
She said, “My favorite March concert memory is getting ready backstage with my friends. It’s always a fun time when we’re all together, especially when we get to do what we love. It’s so bittersweet that this is my last time performing, but I’m so excited to take the stage one last time with my best friends.”
After graduating from Dalton High School, Parker plans to attend the University of Georgia and study psychology. She is the daughter of Christy and Chris Parker. She has been dancing for 13 years and also assists with classes at the Dance Theatre of Dalton, sings with the Dalton High Chorus and loves cooking, listening to music and watching movies.
She said, “As a kid, I grew up watching my older sister, Christiana, dance in the March concert. Every year I obsessed over the different styles of dance, fun music and sparkling costumes. I still remember how incredible it felt to perform in my first March concert after imagining myself on the stage for so many years.”
The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. Tickets are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the DHS theater door on the day of the shows. For more information, please call (706) 529-5664 or connect with the Dalton Arts Project on Facebook and Instagram.
