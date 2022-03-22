In the words of senior dancer Sophia Creswell, “I love that we get to share the stage, but spending time together behind the scenes is something I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
The nine seniors from Dalton Dance Company will dance together one last time Friday-Sunday in Dalton Arts Project’s performances of “Timeless.” Seniors Sophia Creswell, Mia Gale, Drew Patton, Emma Ridley, Addie Simmons, Aidan Stacy, Emma Grace Tillman, Maddie Whittle and Rayna Wilson will share their talents and love of dance with each other and the audience as they perform their farewell piece, “Say I Won’t,” choreographed by Lori Beth Eicholtz.
Sophia Creswell is a student at Dalton High School and the daughter of Cheryl and Will Creswell. She has danced for 15 years and is also involved in National Honor Society and Under the Oak Youth Group. She says, “I will always cherish the memories of helping each other backstage, laughing with each other at sleepovers and dancing with this group of girls. Nothing else could have brought us together or given us the bond we have built besides our love for dance.” Sophia plans to earn a degree in communications at the University of Georgia beginning in the fall.
Mia Gale is the daughter of Sarita and Howard Gale. She will graduate from Northwest Whitfield High School and plans to continue her education by majoring in food science at the University of Georgia. In addition to dancing for the past 13 years, she is a member of Beta Club, FCCLA, National Honor Society and is valedictorian at her high school. Mia loves the memories made during each performance. She says, “One memory from March concert was our junior year when we were all crammed in the dressing room dying from how hot we were. However, we insisted on keeping on the lights that made it hot.”
Drew Patton, daughter of Shelly and Rick Patton, attends Northwest Whitfield High School. She has been dancing for 15 years and also spends time participating in National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, Diversity Council and is a community volunteer. Drew says, “March concert is so special to me! I am excited to share the stage with my dance sisters one last time. I love these girls so much, and I love how dance has brought us to be so close.” She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in pre-optometry.
Emma Ridley, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School, has danced since she was 3. She is the daughter of Hope and Rusty Ridley. In addition to dance she is involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society and volunteers at Rock Bridge Community Church. She says, “My all time favorite memory was when we truly got to see one another during COVID restrictions. We had gone months without seeing each other, so finally seeing everyone again was so special. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with two of my best friends and our mentors. I have always admired them and their ability to inspire my love for dance.” Emma plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall.
Addie Simmons attends Dalton High School and is the daughter of Jennifer and Eric Simmons. She has been dancing for 14 years at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. In addition to dance, she is active with Dalton High Chorus, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Tri M and is a member of Under the Oak Youth Group. She says, “Dance has brought together such a special group of people that I am so grateful to know. There are moments where I’m sad to go, but I am so glad that I was able to grow with this group the past 14 years.” This fall she will be entering the University of Georgia majoring in journalism.
Katy and Stephen Stacy are the parents of Aidan Stacy, a senior at Dalton High School. She has been dancing for 16 years and is also a member of the National Honor Society and a youth member of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia where she volunteers. She says “My most memorable time during March concerts would have to be when each company took classes in the parking lot to keep up our stamina during the beginning of COVID.” In the fall, Aidan plans to attend Georgia Southern University.
After graduating from Christian Heritage School, Emma Grace Tillman plans to attend Chattahoochee Technical College to be a cosmetologist. She is the daughter of Michelle and Rodney Dodd. She has been dancing for 14 years and also participates in Beta Club and National Honor Society. Emma Grace says, “My most special memory is when all of the senior girls came over to my house the night before our last ‘Nutcracker.’ I loved spending time with them and getting to soak up every last second of the ‘Nutcracker’ season!”
Maddie Whittle, a senior at Dalton High School, is the daughter of Allison Whittle and Dave Whittle. She has been dancing for 16 years and is also very active with the youth band at Rock Bridge Community Church, DHS Chorus and National Honor Society. She says, “I will never forget how emotional the last ‘Nutcracker’ was. I will always remember all the warm-ups and shows. Our feet were killing us but we had each other to keep on going. We encouraged and loved on each other. I will forever hold on to the great memories we made throughout our dancing journey. Now, it’s on to the next chapter to see where we land.” She plans to major in business and marketing at Kennesaw State University in the fall.
Rayna Wilson earned her high school diploma as a homeschool student and currently attends Dalton State College. She is the daughter of Heidi and Michael Wilson. She has danced for 15 years and works part time at Dalton State College where she also serves on the Student Government Association as the senator of Student Support Services and was a member of the DSC Homecoming Court. She says, “I will never forget my last ‘Nutcracker.’ At the time, I was stressed with upcoming audition video due dates; I had no idea where I was going to end up. I remember my final performance, not knowing if I would ever dance in ‘Nutcracker’ again. It was emotional overload. Thankfully, I’ve found out since then that I will not be leaving the stage anytime soon.” Rayna plans to continue her dance training as an apprentice with the Indiana Ballet in May, and use her English degree to support herself as a freelance writer.
Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Timeless” Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High School theater. Tickets are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or at the door on the day of the shows. For more information, please call (706) 529-5664 or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
