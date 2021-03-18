Dalton Dance Company seniors to have last performance 'Together'

In the words of senior dancer Paige Manahan, “This year has been especially special because we have learned to cherish every moment as we prepare to take the stage one last time together.”
The 11 seniors from Dalton Dance Company will dance Friday through Sunday in Dalton Arts Project’s performances of “Together." Abby Adams, Emma Rose Bagby, Reese Brown, Maddie King, Paige Manahan, Iris Putnam, Dori Reynolds, Reese Reynolds, Madeline Skojac, Emily Stephens and Emma Kate Woods will share their talents and love of dance with each other and the audience as they perform their farewell piece, “Take Me With You," choreographed by Lori Beth Eicholtz.
Abby Adams is a student at Northwest Whitfield High School and the daughter of Regina and Britt Adams. She has danced for 15 years and is also an active community volunteer and plays varsity tennis. She says, “My favorite memories of March concert occur during the time my fellow seniors and I have between shows. We always end up having a blast goofing off before shows and on long days of performances. So many amazing memories have come from this time we share!” She plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in agricultural communication.
Emma Rose Bagby is the daughter of Elvira and John Bagby. She will graduate from Dalton High School and plans to continue her education by majoring in business management at Georgia Southern University. In addition to dancing for the past 15 years, she is a member of FBLA at her high school. She loves the memories made during each performance. She says, “I am going to miss dancing on the stage as this is my last performance. It seems so unreal after dancing for 15 years with my dance sisters.”
Reese Brown, daughter of Jammie and Jeff Brown, attends Northwest Whitfield High School. She has been dancing for 15 years and also spends time participating in Diversity Council, Drama Club and playing tennis. She says, “Dance has been my biggest commitment. I have grown up with an amazing group of girls and developed many meaningful relationships. I can’t wait to see where we all go, and I am beyond excited to share the stage with them one last time.” She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in engineering.
Maddie King, a senior at Dalton High School, has danced since she was 3 years old. She is the daughter of Laurie and Blake King. In addition to dance she is involved in DHS cross country and track and youth group at ChristChurch Presbyterian. She says, “I love hanging out with all of my friends backstage and I’m really thankful we get to perform our last March concert even in this crazy time.” She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in business marketing.
Paige Manahan attends Dalton High School and is the daughter of Kelly and Eric Manahan. She has been dancing for 15 years at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. In addition to dance, she is active with Dalton High drama and serves as the vice president of the Drama Club. She says, “One of my favorite things about March concert is the weeks of rehearsal leading up to the show. I love getting to show up to practice every week and be surrounded by all my friends as the excitement only builds the closer we get to the show.” This fall she will be entering the trainee program of Ballet Magnificat! and cannot wait to glorify God in dance!
Iris Putnam plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall and major in business/marketing after graduating from Northwest Whitfield High School. She is the daughter of Amie and Kelly Putnam. She has been dancing for 16 years and also participates in school clubs and youth group at Rock Bridge Community Church. She says, “In the last 16 years I’ve danced, March concert has been my favorite memory by far! It’s so bittersweet getting to share the stage one last time with my sisters! I’ve loved every moment we’ve shared and I’m so thankful I got to be a part of Dalton Dance Company!”
Dori Reynolds, a senior at Dalton High School, is the daughter of Stephanie and Jason Reynolds. She has been dancing for 13 years and is also very active with DHS cheerleading. She says, “I have grown up dancing with these girls my whole life and I am so excited I get the opportunity to do it one more time in this crazy year!” She plans to major in health sciences at Georgia Southern University in the fall.
Reese Reynolds also attends Dalton High School and is the daughter of Tracee and Joel Reynolds. She has danced for 14 years and is a teaching assistant at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. She is also active in her youth group at ChristChurch Presbyterian. In the fall she plans to attend Clemson University and major in pre-professional health studies. She says, “The Dance Theatre of Dalton has been my second home since freshman year and I have so many special memories there. Each of these seniors will forever have a special place in my heart. I’m so excited to perform with my sisters one last time!”
Madeline Skojac is a student at North Murray High School and the daughter of Stephanie and Danny Skojac. She has danced for 15 years and works part time at the Dance Theatre of Dalton. She is also active in NMHS Dance Team, Student Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Murray County 4-H and St. Toribio Romo Catholic Church. She says, “Being part of March concert for the past six years has truly given me some of the best memories. I have loved getting to know the girls I dance with better, and I have especially loved sharing the stage with my dance sisters. I cannot wait to see where life takes these wonderful people. It has truly been a blessing getting to dance with my best friends all these years.” She plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in exercise science.
Tammy and Chris Stephens are the parents of Emily Stephens, a senior at Coahulla Creek High School. She has been dancing for 14 years and is also a member of the Drama Club and works as a barista at the Green Door Market. She says, “I will never forget dancing two weeks after my near-fatal car accident and knowing without a doubt in my mind this is where God wanted me to be — dancing on a stage with people I love with all my heart.” She plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall and major in elementary education.
Emma Kate Woods plans to attend Georgia Southern University in the fall and major in nursing after graduating from Dalton High School. She is the daughter of Mendy and Alan Woods. She has been dancing for 13 years and also works at the front desk at the Dance Theatre of Dalton and participates in youth group at her church. She says, “Although knowing this is my last performance with the Dance Theatre of Dalton I will forever be thankful for everything I learned during my time here and all of the special relationships I formed along the way.”
Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in their spring dance concert “Together” Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Colonnade Center theater. Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets are available only for cast members’ families, but there will be free live-streaming at DaltonToday.com. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
