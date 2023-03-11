The Dalton Arts Project is pleased to present the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” on Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater.
More than 90 dancers will participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism.
This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical expertise reflects our pasts through our dancing.
Twenty-seven young men will join the dancers in a new partner piece “You’re the One That I Want” created by Jo Beth Thompson.
Other choreographers include Atlanta-based hip-hop dancer Lance Washington, Dalton Arts Project Director Berrien Long, Lori Beth Eicholtz and Ryann Ellis.
Dancers include Sophia Bagby, Rylei Brown, Katherine Brownlee, Makayla Byrd, Mylinh Carroll, Sara Kate Elrod, Caroline Fox, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Ella Helton, Addison Hester, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Banks Land, Shipley Maret, Mia Martinez, Claire Miller, Olivia Mitchell, Chrisaren Parker, Lena Riggle, Ava White, Kinsey Woodson and Ryleigh Albright.
Also, Rebekah Bridges, Brynlee Burch, Mia Cervantes, Emery Edgeman, Lilly Grafe, Lucy Hester, Caroline Hogshead, Madeline Hudson, Lanier Land, Sydney Pressley, Jayla Smith, Kamryn Stancill, Lucy Tatum, Mabel Taylor, Sophie Webb, Lynley Lewis, Natalia Aguilar, Jason Hennon, Parker McClurg, Ethan Dempsey, Jose Chavarria, Cooper Sanderson, John Frank Patterson and Anderson Jackson.
And Max Ross, Daniel Peeples, Ethan Evans, Niklas Carlson, Braxton Floyd, Hampton Starks, Ian Gowin, Kaine Lute, Caden Coker, Ledge Land, John Ridley, Michael Nguyen, Joshua Mitchell, Bannon Phelan, Braden Koneman, Jeb Bethel, Charlie Idom, Terek Kent, Adrian Gongora, Drew Snyder and Evan Coulter.
Dalton Dance Company seniors Rylei Brown, Makayla Byrd, Caroline Fox, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Shipley Maret, Olivia Mitchell and Chrisaren Parker will perform a special farewell dance, “Landslide,” choreographed by Eicholtz for their friends and families.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the Dalton High School theater door on the day of the shows.
For more information, please call (706) 529-5664 or connect with the Dalton Arts Project on Facebook and Instagram.
