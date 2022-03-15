Dalton Arts Project is pleased present the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert, “Timeless,” March 25 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and March 27 at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High School theater.
Over 90 dancers will participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high energy dance concert features hip hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical glimpses into the past and visits timeless dances and music of eras gone by.
Twenty-nine young men will join the dancers in a new partner piece “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” created by Jo Beth Thompson. Other choreographers include Atlanta-based hip hop dancer Lance Washington, Dalton Arts Project director Berrien Long, Lori Beth Eicholtz, Bettye Jo Wilson and Ryann Ellis.
Dancers are: Rylei Brown, Makayla Byrd, Sophia Creswell, Caroline Fox, Mia Gale, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Shipley Maret, Olivia Mitchell, Chrisaren Parker, Drew Patton, Emma Ridley, Addie Simmons, Aidan Stacy, Emma Grace Tillman, Madison Whittle, Rayna Wilson, Sophia Bagby, Katherine Brownlee, Caroline Caputi, Mylinh Carroll, Emery Edgeman, Sara Kate Elrod, Lilly Grafe, Ella Helton, Addison Hester, Caroline Hogshead, Banks Land, Lanier Land, Mia Martinez, Claire Miller, Ava Grace Parkinson, Lena Riggle, Lucy Tatum, Ava White, Kinsey Woodson, Ryleigh Albright, Rebekah Bridges, Brynlee Burch, Mia Cervantes, Lucy Hester, Madeline Hudson, Sydney Pressley, Ella Rose, Jayla Smith, Kamryn Stancill, Mabel Taylor, Sophie Webb, Kate Ashcraft, Leola Bethel, Kylee Betty, Ava Calfee, Amelia Hansen, Claire Hastings, Mikenley King, Lillie Grace Kott, Lynley Lewis, Thea Maret, Callie Pendley, Lily Stepp, Makayla Washington, Haddy Adamson, Lydia Dimmlich, Arrie Hopkins, Hailey Hughes, Tyler Robinson, Solomon Locke, Boaz Whealy, Luke Giles, Parker Eicholtz, Easton Gray, Grant Halverson, Ethan Hill, Wyatt Brackett, Nathaniel Okoronkwo, Grant Holder, Ethan Dempsey, Jose Chavarria, Isaac Watson, John Frank Patterson, Jack Defako, Will Tenney, Jeb Bethel, Jax Brooker, John Ridley, Hudson Gray, Ian Gowin, Cooper Sanderson, Aiden Williams, Austin Cooley, Camron Colindrez, Kelvin Madriz, Bannon Phelan, Blake Hammontree, and Jake Hastey.
Dalton Dance Company seniors Sophia Creswell, Mia Gale, Drew Patton, Emma Ridley, Addie Simmons, Aidan Stacy, Emma Grace Tillman, Madison Whittle and Rayna Wilson will perform a special farewell dance “Say I Won’t” choreographed by Lori Beth Eicholtz for their friends and families.
Tickets are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or at the DHS theater door on the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
