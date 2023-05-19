Franklin Dental in Dalton will participate in parent company Benevis’ eighth annual Sharing Smiles Day on Saturday.
Clinicians and hygienists will offer free dental care such as dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, to uninsured or underinsured children and their families as part of this national volunteer event. Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance.
Families are encouraged to register in advance at www.SharingSmilesDay.com.
Franklin Dental is at 2107 E. Walnut Ave. The hours on Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the past seven years Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to more than 2,500 patients across 11 states to help combat poor oral health in children and educate families on healthy dental habits. More than 300 volunteers from Benevis and partner practices will proudly participate in this year’s event.
