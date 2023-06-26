Dr. D. Brian Kim of Professional Eye Associates has been selected by Newsweek as one of the best ophthalmologists in America for the third year in a row.
Kim is the No. 1 ranked ophthalmologist in the Northwest Georgia and Chattanooga area. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statisa Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list is currently available for viewing on Newsweek’s website.
Newsweek and Statisa Inc. surveyed more than 10,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other healthcare professionals across the country from March-April and based on their recommendations selected the 200 best ophthalmologists in America. The selection process was comprised of three steps:
• Recommendation: 80% of score.
In-state recommendation: 35% of score. Survey participants were asked to name the leading optometrists and ophthalmologists in their state or in one of four regions (Northeast, Midwest, West and South). The order in which recommendations were provided was relevant to the ranking (No. 1 has the highest weight).
Participants in the ophthalmologist survey were asked to specify a standout treatment in cornea, retina, glaucoma.
Self-recommendations were not allowed and led to disqualification from the survey.
Out of state recommendation: 25% of score. Survey participants were asked to recommend the leading doctors in their respective field in any of the other states or four regions included in the survey.
Recommendation by other specialty: 20% of score. Optionally, ophthalmologists were able to recommend optometrists and vice versa.
• Quality: 15% of score.
A quality score was calculated for each in-state recommendation along three quality dimensions.
Participants were asked to rank the doctors on a scale from 1 (“poor”) to 100 (“excellent”) on quality of care (50% of quality score); continuity of care (30% of quality score); and quality of technical equipment (20% of quality score).
• Accreditation: 5% of score.
Doctors who are members of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the American Board of Optometry, respectively, had an additional 5% added to their total score.
Regarding this recognition, Kim said, “I am honored to be selected for three straight years by Newsweek as one of the best ophthalmologists in America. My partners and I appreciate the trust of our patients in the Northwest Georgia and Chattanooga area. We offer state-of-the-art eye surgery, especially cataract surgery, and we are confident no one needs to travel out of town for the best eye care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.