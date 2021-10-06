Dalton Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic rescheduled for Oct. 13

The public health Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic that was postponed due to weather has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-thru clinic location will be at the Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd.
The shot is no-cost if covered by one of several health plans. If paying out of pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for regular flu vaccine and $65 for high dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older. Both vaccines guard against four different strains of flu.
Cash, checks, Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Coventry, Humana, and United Healthcare Insurance will be accepted. For more information, call (706) 279-7900 or visit www.nghd.org.
