Dalton Education Foundation accepting applications for Karen Lightbody Kirkman Piano Scholarship

A scholarship that provides $500 toward a year’s worth of piano lessons to a Dalton Public Schools student is available through the Dalton Education Foundation.
The Karen Lightbody Kirkman Piano Scholarship is designed to encourage a talented piano student to use his or her talents for the benefit of the community.
Previous winners include Jennifer Cassidy; Song and Jay Choi; Stephanie, Rob and Kelly Herd; and Melissa You.
The scholarship was established in 1996 in memory of the late Ms. Kirkman, a 1962 Dalton High School graduate who donated her musical abilities for many years to the Dalton community through school, church and other civic performances.
Lowell Kirkman, husband of Ms. Kirkman and sponsor for the scholarship, has said that Karen’s wish was for this scholarship to help others take her place by giving back to their communities the gift of their piano talents. This scholarship is not a college scholarship. It was established for students to use for piano lessons during their public school years.
Any Dalton Public Schools student can apply by completing the online application and submitting an audition file of two musical selections. Application forms are on the Dalton Education Foundation website at www.daltonpublicschools.com/about/dalton-education-foundation.
Private piano teachers, piano students and others wishing to obtain more information about the scholarship and application process may contact the Dalton Education Foundation office at (706) 876-4042.
Deadline for submitting applications online is Friday, April 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.