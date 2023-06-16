A scholarship that provides $500 toward a year's worth of piano lessons to a Dalton Public Schools student is available through the Dalton Education Foundation.
The Karen Lightbody Kirkman Piano Scholarship is designed to encourage a talented music student to use his or her talents for the benefit of the community.
Previous winners include Melissa You, Jennifer Cassidy, Song and Jay Choi, Stephanie Rob, Kelly Herd, Jason Lin and Hope Hambrock.
The application is available online on the Dalton Education Foundation website at www.daltoneducationfoundation.org.
The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and enable promising piano and other instrument students in the Dalton Public Schools system to pursue further music studies and to use that knowledge and those talents for the benefit of the community.
Karen Lightbody Kirkman, a very talented pianist and 1962 graduate of Dalton High School, donated her abilities countless times to our community through school, church and other civic performances and accompaniment for many years. It was her wish that this scholarship help others to “take her place” by giving back to their communities through the gift of their musical talents. The family has chosen to expand the award to include piano and other instruments on an alternating year basis, one year in piano and the next year for other instruments. This year the award will be given in the area of piano and awarded to students in grades 6-12. The award is need based and the funds go directly to pay for continued musical lessons.
The selection process consists of three steps: application, screening and selection.
The application consists of basic biographical information; a résumé of the student’s musical study, performances and experience; a repertoire list of what the student has played; a student questionnaire in which the student commits to use his/her talents for the community; two letters of recommendation regarding the student’s musical abilities and experience from two non-family members, including at least one from a fine arts professional (one who spends at least 50% of his/her working hours teaching or performing in the arts); and an audition tape of the student performing two musical selections (at least one selection should be classical musical).
A screening committee will review all parts of the application and select no more than five finalists for the scholarship.
Finalists will be expected to play two selections (can be the same or different from those submitted with the application) for the judges in a closed audition environment. The judges will conduct a brief interview of each finalist during the audition time slot.
Funding awarded to the winners will be used for continued music lessons and will be paid directly to the music instructor.
Timeline
• Application deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 15.
• Finalists announced: Tuesday, Aug. 22.
• Performance auditions: Tuesday, Sept. 12.
• Recipient announcement: Friday, Sept. 15.
