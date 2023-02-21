Do you know a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who should be recognized for their hard work and passion for working in our schools to improve the opportunity for student learning by making school a better place for our students?
Nominations are now being accepted for the Dale Cook Support Educator of the Year Award, which is sponsored by the Dalton Education Foundation and friends and the family of Ms. Cook.
This award is given every year to a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who has made significant contributions to the educational opportunities of children in Dalton through the staff member’s efforts to make the school a warm, safe and caring place to learn. Student support staff member is defined as a non-certificated, non-classroom position at either the school or district level.
The award is named in memory of Dale Cook, an outstanding Dalton educator who served in the media center for Dalton High School for 23 years. Cook was born in Griffin and was a graduate of Newnan High School. She received her bachelor degree in education from West Georgia College and went on to complete her master’s degree in library sciences at Emory University.
She moved to Dalton after marrying her husband, Jim Cook, and worked as the bookmobile driver before becoming the head media specialist at Dalton High School. Her son David is a Dalton High School graduate, lives in Dalton, and is a recent trustee of the Dalton Education Foundation. Her grandchildren are all students in the Dalton Public Schools system. She is fondly remembered as an avid supporter for Dalton and the school district.
The award was presented last year to Jorge Miranda. Miranda has been an integral part of the technology team. He has served the district as network administrator, overseeing an award-winning network, but he is so much more to Dalton Public Schools. He goes above and beyond for students and teachers and is always willing to do what it takes to meet their needs. He is exactly the kind of person we all deserve to have representing Dalton Public Schools as the Dale Cook Support Educator of the Year.
Anyone may nominate a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who has been employed by the district for a minimum of three years. Student support staff members include, but are not limited to, non-classroom paraprofessionals, office personnel, custodians, school nutrition and maintenance workers.
The Dalton Education Foundation will select a panel of judges to review the nominations and select a recipient. The recipient, who represents “the best” in the Dalton Public Schools staff, will receive a monetary award from the foundation.
Nominations must be received by the foundation by Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. Nomination forms are available online at www.daltoneducation foundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.