Dalton Education Foundation accepting nominations for Dale Cook Support Educator of the Year award

Do you know a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who should be recognized for their hard work and passion for working in our schools to improve the opportunity for student learning by making 'school' a better place for our students?
Nominations are being accepted for the Dale Cook Support Educator of the Year Award, which is sponsored by the Dalton Education Foundation, friends and the family of Cook. This award is given yearly to a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who has made significant contributions to the educational opportunity of children in Dalton through their efforts to make the school a warm, safe and caring place to learn. A student support staff member is defined as a non-certificated, non-classroom position at either the school or district level.
This award is named in memory of Dale Cook, an outstanding Dalton educator who served in the media center for Dalton High School for 23 years. She was born in Griffin and was a graduate of Newnan High School. She received her bachelor's degree in education from West Georgia College and went on to complete her master's degree in library sciences at Emory University. She moved to Dalton after marrying her husband, Jim Cook, and worked as the bookmobile driver before becoming the head media specialist at Dalton High School. Their son David is a Dalton High School graduate, lives in Dalton and is a recent trustee of the Dalton Education Foundation. Her grandchildren are all students in Dalton Public Schools. She is fondly remembered as an avid supporter for Dalton and the school district.
This award was first presented last year to Debra Holbrook, lead custodian at Dalton High School. Holbrook has worked in the Dalton Public Schools for 40 years doing a "fantastic job of keeping her school cleaned, sanitized and ready for our students to come to school, with all of those years being at Dalton High School."
Anyone may nominate a student support staff member in Dalton Public Schools who has been employed by the district for a minimum of three years. Student support staff members include, but are not limited to, non-classroom paraprofessionals, office personnel, custodians, school nutrition and maintenance workers.
The Dalton Education Foundation will select a panel of judges to review the nominations and select a winner. The winner, who represents "the best" in the Dalton Public Schools staff, will receive a monetary award from the foundation. Nominations must be received by the foundation by Friday, April 9, at 4:30 p.m. Nomination forms are available at www.daltoneducation foundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.