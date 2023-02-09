Do you know an educator in Dalton Public Schools who should be recognized for their hard work and passion for working with students, teachers and our community? Nominations are now being accepted for the Tom Jones Educator of the Year award sponsored by the Dalton Education Foundation. The award is given every year to an educator in Dalton Public Schools who has made significant contributions to the education of children in Dalton and who symbolizes excellence in teaching.
The endowed award is named in memory of Tom Jones, a prominent Dalton businessman who served on the Dalton Board of Education for 26 years and was chairman from 1967 to 1986. The award was started in 1987. Jones, who was the co-founder of J&J Industries, was a native of Dalton and a product of Dalton Public Schools. He is fondly remembered as an avid supporter for Dalton and the school district.
Last year’s recipient was Jeff McKinney, assistant principal and athletic director at Dalton High School. He has worked in the field of education for 30 years, with 21 in Dalton Public Schools, serving as a math teacher, girls varsity basketball coach, athletic director and assistant principal.
Anyone may nominate an educator in Dalton Public Schools who has been employed by the district for a minimum of three years. Nominees will be asked to complete a Qualification Form seeking information about their relationships with students, parents and the community as well as their accomplishments. The Dalton Education Foundation selects a panel of judges from outside the Dalton district to review the nominations and select a recipient.
The recipient, who represents “the best” in the education profession, receives a crystal apple award and a check for $3,000 from the foundation. The winner’s school receives $1,000. Nominations must be received by the foundation by Friday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m. Nomination forms are available online at www.daltoneducationfoundation.org.
