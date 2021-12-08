Dalton entrepreneurs urge holiday shoppers to buy local

Less than a week after Small Business Saturday 2021, the Creative Arts Guild hosted its annual Mistletoe Market on Friday, providing a powerful platform for local artisans to sell their products.
"It's a special time for us, to bring in some artists who sell these perfect holiday gifts, from stocking stuffers to (items) that'll look great wrapped under the tree," said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Guild. "Anytime we can host our local vendors and artists, we love to do that."
"When you buy local you're helping me buy my child a pair of shoes, not helping the CEO of a corporation build a third mansion," said Heather DeFoor, who brought her Peachpit & Pinecone handcrafted goods to the Mistletoe Market for the first time. "Everybody is Christmas shopping (now), and we do gift bags, too, to try to make it even easier for people."
And "if you shop local, your inventory isn't stuck on a container somewhere," said Ashlee Bailey, owner and artist of Well Watered Dyes. This was also her first time at the Mistletoe Market, but she did participate in the Guild's Festival in September, and "that went really well, with lots of people and different vendors for networking."
When someone buys Kathryn Somers' pottery, "it's so satisfying and rewarding," she said. Plus, "that money stays in the community."
DeFoor began making her own soaps, which remain the centerpiece of Peachpit & Pinecone — more details can be found online at peachpitandpinecone.com and on Facebook and Instagram at peachpit_and_pinecone — in 2017, and necessity was the mother of invention for her, said the Dalton native. "My young son has severely sensitive skin, and we were going all the way to Ellijay to buy soap for him — and paying $8.50" there for a bar of soap.
"I let my soap sit six weeks before I sell it," and while producing soap is "not hard, you do have to wear PPE (personal protective equipment)," she said. "You have to protect your skin."
Bailey, based in Dalton, has been producing tie-dye since middle school, but after watching a training video, she "went down the rabbit hole" and started her own small business — found online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wellwatereddyes/?ref=share or @WellWateredDyes on Instagram — in July, she said. Her secret is using ice to dye, as it produces "more of a watercolor look."
Somers, who has been creating pottery since high school and operates Lou Lou Pottery — louloupottery.com — brought her pottery to the Guild's Mistletoe Market for the third year.
"I'm a Daltonian, and my daughter attends classes here, (so) I want to support the Guild the way it's supported me," she said. "The Guild is a tremendous resource and advocate for artists and the arts in our area."
Somers creates both "functional pottery and artwork," as "I make what makes me happy and hope other people like it," she said with a smile. "I try to have fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.