Dalton expects to receive about $3.5 million in extra COVID-19 money, waiting on guidance from the state on how it can be spent

Officials with the city of Dalton expect the city to receive about $3.5 million more to compensate the city for spending related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
That's in addition to the $1.7 million the city has already received and spent on hazard pay for police officers, firefighters and Public Works employees, financial assistance for small businesses and food aid to low-income residents.
But at Wednesday's meeting of the Dalton Finance Committee, some council members expressed concern. The $3.5 million would have to be spent before the end of the year, and so far, the state hasn't released the money and hasn't given the city any guidelines on how it can be spent.
Georgia received about $4.1 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.
"The governor has determined that a portion of that money will be released to local governments," City Administrator Jason Parker told other members of the Finance Committee, which includes Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson and the City Council members.
"Can the state just spend all of that money?" asked Mayor David Pennington.
"They have promised not to," said Jackson.
Parker said the money each local government received earlier this year was supposed to be 30% of the total funding they will receive.
"So we are expecting to receive a little more than twice what we received earlier," Parker said. "We received $1.7 million, so we expect to receive about $3.5 million. We don't know for sure yet. Our understanding is that the money has to be spent before the end of the year. We are keeping track of our expenditures as they occur, and it will be used to reimburse those expenditures."
But it isn't clear yet which expenditures will be eligible for reimbursement.
"The first round allowed cities and counties to assume that all public safety expenditures were COVID related," Parker said. "The concern is that the additional funding may have more strict guidelines on how it can be used. We and I'm sure other cities and counties would prefer to continue with the guidelines for the first 30% because there is no way for us to know what kinds of programs it can be spent on. If it requires some type of programming, we may not have time to create that programming."
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter agrees that the uncertainty over further COVID-19 money is frustrating.
"We don't know what we are going to get," she said. "I don't think anyone really does. It is in the governor's hands. He has said he's going to dole it out to the counties and cities. But we don't know the parameters. We don't know what we can use it for. We got $3.5 million (earlier in the year). We hope to get at least $3.5 million. But we don't know for sure. We are hearing they'll include payroll for 911 and detention officers, which they didn't last time."
Laughter said she is concerned about the possibility that governments will be required to spend the money by the end of the year. She said if the governor continues to allow local governments to use the money to reimburse themselves for law enforcement and firefighters pay, and expands it to 911 employees and detention officers, the county may have already spent much of the money it will get. But she said if the governor requires it to be spent on other areas it could be difficult to spend that money by the end of the year.
"We have to put things out for bids," she said. "It takes time to do that and to evaluate the bids we get and award contracts."
