Are you in need of a day of shopping without the kids, preparation for the relatives or trimming the tree? The Dalton Fine Arts Academy has the solution: The Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out holiday fundraiser.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, drop off your third-, fourth- or fifth-grader at Dalton High School at 9:30 a.m., and Dalton Fine Arts Academy students will lead them in a one-day mini-camp experience featuring theatre, chorus, ban, and art workshops and culminating in a performance of what they learn at 3:30 p.m.
Lunch (cheese or pepperoni pizza) is included in the price of the event ($50 per student), as well as a commemorative art piece that the students make themselves. To register for the Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out, go to https://forms.gle/7JmN5bPVHsUCeXuk8.
All proceeds from Parents’ Day Out benefit the Dalton Fine Arts Academy.
