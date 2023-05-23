On Monday, the Dalton Fine Arts Academy celebrated its first class of graduating seniors. The 36 seniors recognized were given a Fine Arts Academy medal in a formal ceremony in the Dalton High School theater, followed by a reception catered by the Dalton High School Culinary Arts Department.
“We are extremely proud of these students for all they have achieved and for all they have done for our Fine Arts programs here at Dalton High School and throughout the Dalton Public Schools system,” said Fine Arts Academy coordinator Wes Phinney, “They are the first to be recognized as Fine Arts Academy graduates and awarded a Dalton Fine Arts Academy medal. Following their graduation on Friday, their diplomas will be the first to bear the Georgia Fine Arts Diploma Seal, signaling to higher education institutions their preparedness for college and to employers their ability to participate and contribute to fine arts-related career fields and the creative economy.”
To earn the medal and the diploma seal these students completed three sequential courses in a fine arts subject area (band, chorus, drama or visual arts), as well as an additional course in the same or a different fine arts field, and 20 or more volunteer hours in arts-related community service. For these graduates such service has included fundraising events for DHS Fine Arts programs, working at local community arts organizations such as the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Little Theatre, the Artistic Civic Theatre and the Dance Theatre of Dalton, and performing for, teaching and working with students at Dalton Public Schools elementary schools.
The final requirement for recognition as a Fine Arts Academy graduate is the Capstone Project. While Dalton Public Schools Fine Arts classes and programs give students the rudimentary elements for creating and performing, the Fine Arts Academy goes beyond instruction by giving students the tools, understanding and experience needed to independently imagine and create works of art and performances that exemplify the highest standards and demonstrate a commitment to excellence in the arts. These independent works of art and artistic experiences are submitted as culminating projects that reflect at least four years of instruction, participation, experience in and understanding of a chosen art form.
This year’s Capstone submissions included an original instrumental composition that uses various percussion instruments to bring a toy shop to life, award-winning ceramics pieces that explore the movements and facial expressions of animals, artworks based on studies of contemporary artists and symbolist painters, and theater workshops that teach children the fundamental elements of stage movement.
“There were some amazing submissions,” said Phinney in discussing the 2023 Capstones. “Like their student creators, they exemplify incredible imagination and great variety within the various art forms.”
Established by Dalton Public Schools officials, administrators and teachers in 2019, the Dalton Fine Arts Academy seeks to create a unique learning environment for students who wish to be challenged both academically and artistically in their creative arena of passion, and to provide these students with opportunities to dive deeper into the exploration of their chosen artistic field, to learn more about themselves as artists, to experience and study other areas of the arts, and to collaborate with artists and students in other artistic fields.
“We want to thank Dalton Public Schools officials like Nick Sun and Lisa Hackney, administrators like Stephanie Hungerpiller and Missie McKinney, and all of our DPS Fine Arts teachers,” said Phinney at the conclusion of Monday night’s ceremony, “We also want to thank these students we have honored here tonight — all of these people have done an outstanding job in helping us continue to pursue and achieve the goal of the Dalton Fine Arts Academy, a customized world class experience that will help us establish the foundation for a program that not only supports creative and collaborative achievement in our students, but helps us attract even more creative students to our program, our school and our district.”
