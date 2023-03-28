The Dalton Fire Department is one of the finest fire services in the country, so to stand out among the ranks here it takes a special firefighter. That makes the honor of being selected as the department’s Firefighter of the Year that much more special because the recipient is chosen by a vote of fellow firefighters and other department personnel. For 2023, that honor goes to Lt. Gary Stanley.
“You may remember him,” Chief Todd Pangle told Public Safety Commission members on Tuesday when presenting the award to Stanley at the commissioners’ monthly meeting. “We recognized him recently (with a certificate of commendation for life-saving heroics after a motor vehicle crash near his home) so this has been a good span of time for Lt. Stanley.”
Stanley has served the fire department for 24 years, joining the department in 1999. Pangle noted Stanley has worked his way up through the ranks with a goal of becoming an officer, which he achieved earlier this year with his promotion to lieutenant. In addition to his assigned duties, Stanley has served as the commander of the fire department’s honor guard and represents the department at functions in differing roles, including singing the national anthem.
The Firefighter of the Year award recognizes the firefighter who exemplifies the true meaning of commitment and pride within the fire service. Each year, members of the fire department nominate their fellow firefighters for the award and then a vote of all department personnel determines the honoree.
“It is for his commitment to the community, enthusiasm for the profession and selfless acts that Gary has been chosen,” said Pangle before presenting the award to Stanley.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Chairman Truman Whitfield, Alex Brown, Terry Mathis and Anthony Walker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.