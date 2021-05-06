Dalton Fire Department opens application period for new firefighters

The Dalton Fire Department is looking to hire five firefighters. The application window will remain open through May 14, said Todd Pangle, Dalton's fire chief.
"If you know any good candidates who want to be firefighters, send them our way," he said.
More details can be found online at the city's website, daltonga.gov; the fire department's website, daltonga.gov/fire; and the fire department's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CityOfDaltonFireDepartment/, Pangle said. "We try to make it as easy as we can."
When Pangle joined the fire department more than two decades ago, there were more than 130 applicants for four spots, but when the department looked to hire four officers last year, "we had 33 total applicants, 24 of" whom were deemed qualified, so it's "very thin picking" for firefighters, he told the members of the city's Public Safety Commission on April 27. "We're hoping for better results this time."
Commendations
Members of Engine 2-A company and Squad 1-A received unit citations for their efforts to protect Dalton Police Department officers from a large crowd April 4.
Firefighters and police had responded to a vehicle leaking fuel off the roadway at the intersection of New Doris and Kate streets at roughly 2:30 a.m., Pangle said. Firefighters assisted in crowd control to prevent harm to police officers.
The unit citation is for firefighters who "perform in an outstanding manner during incident operations," Pangle said. "These actions reflect great credit upon the individuals involved, their assigned companies and the city of Dalton Fire Department."
The firefighters did "well beyond what was expected of (them)," said Dalton's chief of police, Cliff Cason. "It was definitely a blessing to have them (there)."
March reports
In March, the fire department responded to 297 incidents, 197 of which were medical in nature, Pangle said. The average "turnout" time for calls, "from the time we go en route to the time we get on the scene," was three minutes and 27 seconds.
"I am impressed by a three-four minute response time," said Terry Mathis, chairman of the Public Safety Commission. "It's something to be proud of."
The department takes "a lot of pride in that, (quickly getting) help where help is needed," Pangle said. "It's something we're constantly looking at."
In March, $287,000 in losses were recorded on property with pre-incident value of roughly $1.43 million, Pangle said. That's "a good loss ratio."
For that month, 2 to 3 p.m. was the busiest time for calls, and 2 to 5 p.m. is generally the department's busiest stretch, he said.
"No one day do we consistently see a majority of calls, (but rather) we have a pretty consistent number of calls each day."
Station 1, downtown, was the busiest station in March, as is usually the case, he said. Station 1 fielded 136 of the department's 297 March incidents.
For the fire department, "most budget lines are a little under budget at this time," Pangle said. "Overall, we're 4% under budget (for the year) at the end of March."
