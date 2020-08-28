Dalton Fire Department responses mainly medical in July

In July, the Dalton Fire Department's average response times to emergencies and non-emergencies were both better than national recommendations, according to Chief Todd Pangle.
The average response time for emergencies was three minutes and 35 seconds, while the average response time for non-emergencies was five minutes, Pangle said during a meeting of the Public Safety Commission this week. Of the 281 responses for the department in July, 170 fell under the "medical" designation, and the Dalton Fire Department arrived on scene prior to Hamilton EMS in 70% of the medical responses.
While medical calls were down this July from 217 in July 2019, "there are no real trends we saw that caused that decrease," Pangle said. "It's just luck of the draw."
Only six of July's responses, or 2%, were fires, and only one of those was a building fire, he said. In that instance, a vent fan in an apartment bathroom caught fire, but the damage was contained without spreading to other apartments.
"It's a good reminder not to let those (vent fans) just run, because they will short out and catch fire," he said. "This was not the first one of those we've seen."
Training hours in July totaled 2,686, he said. That included a course on active threat response and tactical movement — with scenario-based evolutions at Brookwood School — delivered by the Dalton Police Department.
The fire department's prevention detail conducted 189 inspections in July, Pangle said. Additionally, 528 residents were reached during the month through fire safety education events.
Dr. Luis Viamonte, a member of the commission, praised the City Council for approving a $50,000 contract with the DEO Clinic to increase awareness among the city's Hispanic population regarding the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The contract will be paid for with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Dr. Pablo Perez, who is leading this newly-formed team, told council members earlier this month the team will perform tests for COVID-19 in the Mack Gaston Community Center where the DEO Clinic is located and do contact tracing when someone tests positive for the virus. He said they will also reach out to let people know about testing and the steps they can take to limit spread of the disease.
DEO Clinic Executive Director Heather Donahue said the plan is for testing not just to take place at the clinic but at different locations in the community and at different times.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Whitfield County is 36.3% Hispanic. The North Georgia Health District reports that Hispanics account for 56% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County (3,902 total cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health).
"The Hispanic population is driving our numbers, and time is of the essence," Viamonte said. This new initiative with the DEO Clinic to reach out to that population "is a godsend, (and) I think over time we should see these numbers (of positive cases) come down."
Also during the meeting, the Public Safety Commission approved alcohol applications for packaged beer and packaged wine for two businesses, Gold Beer Shop at 1125 E. Walnut Ave., Suite A, and Jas Tobacco at 601 Fleming St., Suite A. Those applications will now be forwarded on to the City Council for final approval.
Staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this story.
