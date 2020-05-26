Dalton Fire Department to seek accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence

The Dalton Fire Department gained the Dalton Public Safety Commission's approval Tuesday to begin the process of applying for accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
"This will be a long and hard process, at least three years," said Todd Pangle, Dalton's fire chief. "We've never tried this before."
The Commission on Fire Accreditation International "will provide your agency the accreditation model, various accreditation publications and trainings, and access to experienced peer assessors,'' according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Achieving and maintaining this accreditation will "raise the profile of your agency with your community, emphasize your agency’s dedication to excellence to your stakeholders, establish an agency-wide culture of continuous improvement, assist with communicating your leadership’s philosophies, build positive relationships with your labor groups, offer independent verification and validation of your agency’s operations, (and) provide tangible data and information for your elected officials."
The initial registration cost is $580, and the total cost "when all is said and done" is expected to be roughly $6,400, Pangle said. Only about 300 fire departments nationwide are accredited in this fashion, and this "would put us in elite status."
Luis Viamonte, a commissioner for the Public Safety Commission, expressed his support for the fire department's aspirations, saying it's "very important for you all this process be completed."
Chairman William Weaver echoed those sentiments, noting, "This has been a goal for a number of years."
"It does nothing but help the city and recruit industry," Weaver added. "I've seen nothing but positives from the accreditation" of the Dalton Police Department by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies "was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations," according to the commission. "The CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA standards and have been awarded CALEA accreditation by the commission."
Dalton's police department first achieved this accreditation more than a decade ago, and it's been of immense value, said Cliff Cason, Dalton's police chief. "There's a lot of self-analysis," as departments examine all policies and procedures to ensure state and federal compliance.
"It's one of the most-prestigious certifications a law enforcement department can get," Cason said. "It's good checks and balances for you."
It also "saves the city on insurance money," he said. "There's a lot of liability coverage savings."
The Center for Public Safety Excellence is "an international technical organization that works with the most progressive fire and emergency service agencies and most active fire professionals," according to the center. "Our mission is to lead the fire and emergency service to excellence through the continuous quality improvement process of accreditation, credentialing and education."
Accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence will improve professionalism, policies and procedures for the fire department, Pangle said. "I have no doubt we will achieve what we set out to do."
