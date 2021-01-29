Dalton firefighter battling COVID-19

A Dalton Fire Department firefighter has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Chief Todd Pangle.
Pangle declined to reveal the man's name, citing federal medical privacy law, but said he is 48 years old. Pangle said the man is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator.
"He's got double pneumonia," said Pangle.
Pangle said the fire department has had three firefighters test positive in the last week and 20 since the pandemic began. They are waiting on the test result for a fourth firefighter. This firefighter is the only one to have required hospitalization.
"Most of our guys who have tested positive have either been asymptomatic or had very light symptoms," Pangle said. "A lot of that is due to the physical condition that it takes to do this job. But this particular firefighter is in good shape but for some reason it has been harder on him."
Pangle said the firefighter had not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
"Most of our guys are just starting to get the vaccine," he said.
Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason said that department has had 22 employees test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began but none in the past week.
“We also had one that came back positive for the antibody but was never out sick or tested for COVID," he said. "In addition, we have had other employees out quarantined that did not test positive. I don’t have an exact count on those but it is around 10 employees. A couple of those have had more than one quarantine due to family exposures."
No police department employees have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
Luis Viamonte, a retired physician who is a member of the city's Public Safety Commission that oversees the fire and police departments, said he's concerned about the firefighter who is hospitalized. But he said he's pleasantly surprised that the two departments, which have more than 100 employees each, have only had to have one person hospitalized so far.
"I've been very concerned about them," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.