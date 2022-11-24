The Dalton Fire Department on Tuesday honored five firefighters for their heroic actions during flooding in neighboring Chattooga County. Five members of the department’s Special Operations Team were honored with a unit citation for their service during an operation that rescued approximately 50 people from their homes during the September flooding in Summerville.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Dalton Fire Department’s Special Operations Team was requested to assist during widespread flooding in Chattooga County. The team of five swiftwater rescue technicians responded and conducted an operation that led to the successful evacuation of people who were trapped by flood waters in their homes in a Summerville mobile home park. After the operation in the mobile home park, the team relocated and rescued a boater from rapid flood waters.
Lt. Jason Harris and firefighters Danny Arthur, Austin Payne, Anibal Moran and Scott Rafferty were presented with a unit citation for their heroic actions during the flooding.
“The unit citation in our department is indicative of a group of our personnel that works together for the common good and to better the circumstances of the response and that’s exactly what they did,” said Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle when he presented the citation before the Public Safety Commission during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. “Their actions reflect great credit upon the individuals involved, the Special Operations Team and the Dalton Fire Department.”
