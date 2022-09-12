Dalton firefighters on B shift climbed 110 floors, 3,960 total steps up and down, in a parking garage in Dalton on Sunday to remember the fallen on Sept. 11, 2001. Some A and C shift personnel also climbed, as did some officers from the Dalton Police Department. Thank you to Robbie Townsend and B shift for planning this event.
Dalton firefighters, police honor 9/11 victims
- Submitted by the Dalton Fire Department
