Dalton firefighters on B shift climbed 110 floors, 3,960 total steps up and down, in a parking garage in Dalton on Sunday to remember the fallen on Sept. 11, 2001. Some A and C shift personnel also climbed, as did some officers from the Dalton Police Department. Thank you to Robbie Townsend and B shift for planning this event. 

