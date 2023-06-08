Dalton enjoyed another beautiful flower show recently. There were many entries from Dalton and the surrounding area. The show took place May 5-6 at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
The following people received awards:
• Horticulture award: Glenda Rizer, Award of Merit in blooming potted plants.
• Horticulture award: Holly Bryant, Best in Show for orchids.
• Horticulture award: Lester Strain, Special Award for lillies.
• Horticulture award: Jennifer Debord, Special Award for trees.
• Design/Arrangements award: Sharon Harrison, Table Artistry Award.
• Design/Arrangements award: Franki Willis, Design of Excellence Award.
• Design/Arrangements award: Sharon Harrison, Special Flower Show Award.
• Design/Arrangements award: Anna Verhoeff, Petite Award for Miniatures.
Thanks to the people who entered the show, the volunteers who helped make it a great show, we appreciate everyone.
