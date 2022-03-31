The annual Dalton Flower Show has partnered with local garden clubs, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Mack Gaston Community Center. This flower show is not a standard show but a community show with accredited judges. There are no fees to enter. This year’s show is hosted by the community center at 218 Fredrick St.
Event dates are:
• Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.: All horticulture entries must be brought in to be registered and placed in the show.
• Friday, May 6, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.: Entries for design/arrangements and all other entries must be entered.
• Friday, May 6, judging is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public from 1 to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, May 7: Open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All ages are invited to place entries. For more information on how to enter and learn about the categories as well as the first plant exchange, you may pick up flyers at the senior center at 302 Cappes St. or at the community center.
For more information, call Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or (706) 264-3271 or email her at brelindabolles@gmail.com. You may also call Julie Dyer, senior center program coordinator, at (706) 277-5178.
Additionally, the senior center hosts a free Floral Design workshop on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the senior center. This workshop will help anyone who wishes to create a design for the upcoming flower show or for those who have always wanted to try their hand at floral design. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
