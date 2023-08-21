Blood Assurance and Chattanooga FC (CFC) are partnering for an upcoming initiative, with an ultimate goal of raising awareness and saving lives.
During Chattanooga’s home soccer game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Apotheos FC, Blood Assurance will be the club’s Cause of the Match. Through the partnership, the blood bank is able to offer discounted tickets to the game. A portion of every ticket sale will power Blood Assurance’s lifesaving efforts in the community. Additionally, Blood Assurance representatives will be at the match, providing fans with information on the importance of donating blood.
“Blood Assurance is incredibly proud to join forces with Chattanooga FC,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance’s CEO. “Just like the club, we are the area’s home team. We are excited for the opportunity to spread that message to the team’s loyal fanbase.”
As part of the partnership, four players from Chattanooga FC recently stopped by Blood Assurance donation centers in downtown Chattanooga and Dalton. During their visits, Joseph Perez, Dalton High School graduate Damian Rodriguez, Jungwoo So and Colin Stripling met with donors and staff, and were educated on the organization and phlebotomy.
“If you’re a supporter of CFC, you should be a supporter of Blood Assurance,” said Stripling after his tour of the donation center in Chattanooga. “You have to think about the bigger picture of helping someone in need. It’s a good experience and saves lives.”
Fans can learn more about Cause of the Match, and purchase the discounted tickets, by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/cause-of-the-match.
