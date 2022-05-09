As they were for many young American girls, members of the United States team that won gold in women's gymnastics at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta were heroes to Dalton gymnast Aime'e Beck, but none more so than Dominique Dawes, who demonstrated those who "look like me could be" Olympic gymnasts, Beck said. "She gave little Black girls like me hope."
As a Black gymnast, Dawes "was a huge inspiration for me — I had her poster in my bedroom — and now I'm trying to instill that in others" by starting her own gymnastics program in Dalton, Beck said. "I was a rare Black girl in my classes, but I have (gymnasts) of all different races in my classes, (and) representation is very important — no sport should be open to only one race of people — because anybody can be a star."
Beck, who taught gymnastics at the Creative Arts Guild when she was younger, launched Flip To It Gymnastics a few months ago and already has 30 members, she said.
"Word of mouth has been my biggest advertisement, and I'm excited to see where it goes."
Classes meet weekly at the Mack Gaston Community Center, but she has plans to expand to a second Dalton location, and, eventually, into other cities and counties in this region.
"I want to provide a quality program that is affordable" and open to all races and socioeconomic statuses, she said. "Being cost-effective is the biggest thing for me, and I just want this to be something for them to enjoy."
Yuli Hernandez has been pleased by how much her daughters, Melody, 6, and Melanie, 4, are enjoying their gymnastics lessons, she said.
"It's something they look forward to every" week.
"I love this, and the kids love it, which is the main point," Katrina Howard said earlier this month as she watched several children — including her stepdaughter Brooklyn Watson — go through their routines. "You can see the confidence (rising in) them the more they practice."
Beck is proud to offer her gymnastics expertise in her hometown.
"I wanted to reach as many kids as possible, and gymnastics has always been my dream," she said. "The dream is still coming to fruition, and I love it."
Beck, who is also available for private gymnastics lessons, began her gymnastics career "when I was 4 or 5," and she quickly fell in love with the sport, especially the vault, which became her best event, she said. She finished fourth in the state one year on vault for the Dalton High School Catamounts after she spent a summer at Béla Károlyi's Texas camp.
"I met him twice, and that camp was so fun, a wonderful experience," she said. Károlyi coached the "Magnificent Seven" gold-medal winning team in Atlanta in 1996, among many other accomplishments in gymnastics, and "I felt honored to meet him."
"I was pushed hard at the camp, but I gained the confidence to really go for it," she said. "I have very vivid memories I'll never forget."
After graduating from Dalton High in 2006, Beck attended Georgia Southern University, where she earned a degree in family and childhood development with an emphasis in social work, and she began teaching. She moved back to her hometown last year — she works at The Farm Golf Club as clubhouse manager — and launched Flip To It Gymnastics this winter.
"I saw the need for it," she said. "So many kids have had a tough two years" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is an opportunity for them to "exercise, work on gross motor coordination" and be with friends.
Especially with "the pandemic, this is a way for them to get out with their peers and enjoy," Howard said. "It's amazing."
"We keep it fun — my approach is gentle, and I like to throw some humor in there — so the atmosphere screams fun," Beck said. "I'm good at what I do — I know that — and I'll guide (gymnasts) to their best ability."
Nothing pleases Beck more than to see her gymnasts master new skills, she said.
"You can see that confidence — that 'I nailed it' face — and that's what I'm here for."
Beck's charges will have their first performance May 16 (closed to the public), and she accepts any gymnasts over age 2 for her program, she said. Anyone interested in joining Flip To It Gymnastics, or simply learning more about the program, can email fliptoitgymnastics@gmail.com.
Everyone "at the community center has been so supportive, and I'm so thankful to Tom Pinson" — director of the Mack Gaston Community Center — "for giving me this opportunity," Beck said. "I feel very valued here, which is important."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.