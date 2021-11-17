Dalton Herb Society learns about raised garden beds at meeting

The Dalton Herb Society met at the home of Martha Waskey on Sept. 28.
During the program "Fall Gardening With Raised Beds," she gave a tour of her garden and the raised beds she and her husband Jack built. Arugula was the featured herb of the month. Everyone was given a potted arugula plant to take home.
Joyce Busby, president of the Dalton Herb Society, updated everyone of changes in the board of directors. Jennifer Detweiler replaced Lana Sweenie as vice president. Other board members are the same for another term: Brelinda Bolles, Micky Bollwerk, Audrey Pilcher, Glenda Rizer, Marie Crosby Lu Rodrick, Martha Waskey and Nancy Zelinsky.
Other members attending were Janie DuBose, Shirley Mosier, Diane Sikalis, Barbara Smith, Judy Sorrows, Judy Stascheit, Anna Verhoeff and Karon Smith (visitor).
The Dalton Herb Society's mission is to foster appreciation, study, culture, history and use of herbs. If anyone is interested in herbs, please contact one of the members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.