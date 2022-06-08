Dalton Herb Society

The Dalton Herb Society recently met. Front row, from left, are officers Brelinda Bolles, Mickey Bollerk and Audrey Pilcher. Second row, Martha Waskey, Glenda Rizer, Jennifer Detweiler, Joyce Busby, Shirley Mosier and Lu Rodric. Not pictured are Marie Cosby and Nancy Zelinsky.

 Contributed photo

The Dalton Herb Society met in the home of Audrey Pilcher on May 24. This was the annual covered dish and plant exchange among members.

The new officers for the coming year were announced.

Those attending were Brelinda Bolles, Mickey Bollwerk, Joyce Busby, Jennifer Detweiler, Shirley Mosier, Audrey Pilcher, Glenda Rizer, Lu Rodric, Barbara Smith, Judy Staschett, Martha Waskey and Amy Weaver along with two visitors, Tammy Connolly and Greta Hollis.

The group toured Pilcher's herb and flower gardens and enjoyed the Memorial Day patriotic theme inside and outside the home.

